10:05am Tue 6 September
Quiz: Real Housewives of Auckland - which one are you?

The Real Housewives of Auckland, 2016. Photo / Supplied
It's still early days on the first season of The Real Housewives of Auckland but we'd be lying if we said we didn't have our favourites.

So which housewife are you?

Take the quiz and find out.

- NZ Herald

