Quiz: Real Housewives of Auckland - which one are you?

It's still early days on the first season of The Real Housewives of Auckland but we'd be lying if we said we didn't have our favourites.
So which housewife are you?
Take the quiz and find out.
It's still early days on the first season of The Real Housewives of Auckland but we'd be lying if we said we didn't have our favourites.
So which housewife are you?
Take the quiz and find out.
© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 06 Sep 2016 10:50:57 Processing Time: 15ms