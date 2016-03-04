12:33pm Mon 5 September
Michael Jackson selfie - is this proof the pop star is still alive?

Singer Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Maria Superior Court in 2005. Photo / Getty
Is the King of Pop really in this selfie with his daughter?

Michael Jackson fans are convinced the pop star is still alive after his daughter Paris Jackson, 18, shared this picture on Instagram.

The snap has sparked a few fan theories that her dad, who died in 2009, is in fact alive and well.

According to The Sun, some fans have suggested that the darkened figure in the backseat of the car is Michael Jackson.

There's even an online video that tries to prove it.

The video has had more than 500,000 views and is two minutes long. It shows the screen shots of the selfie and also zooms in on the mysterious person in the back seat.

Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Michael Snoddy, attend the Red, White and Bootsy 4th Of July Event in Malibu on July 4, 2016. Photo / Getty
Fan comments include, "OMG is that Michael in the back????" and, "Michael in the back?"

Other theories suggest it's just the car's headrest or that the picture has been photo-shopped.

(L-R) Singer Janet Jackson, Paris Jackson, Prince Michael II and La Toya Jackson appear on stage at the Michael Jackson public memorial service held at Staples Center. Photo / Getty
Michael Jackson died from a heart attack brought on by a prescription drug overdose.

His doctor, Dr Conrad Murray, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 in a trial relating to Jackson's death.

- NZ Herald

