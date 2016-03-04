Michael Jackson selfie - is this proof the pop star is still alive?

Is the King of Pop really in this selfie with his daughter?

Michael Jackson fans are convinced the pop star is still alive after his daughter Paris Jackson, 18, shared this picture on Instagram.

if you give a little love, you can get a little love of your own. A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Mar 4, 2016 at 1:59pm PST

The snap has sparked a few fan theories that her dad, who died in 2009, is in fact alive and well.

According to The Sun, some fans have suggested that the darkened figure in the backseat of the car is Michael Jackson.

There's even an online video that tries to prove it.

The video has had more than 500,000 views and is two minutes long. It shows the screen shots of the selfie and also zooms in on the mysterious person in the back seat.

Fan comments include, "OMG is that Michael in the back????" and, "Michael in the back?"

Other theories suggest it's just the car's headrest or that the picture has been photo-shopped.

Michael Jackson died from a heart attack brought on by a prescription drug overdose.

His doctor, Dr Conrad Murray, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 in a trial relating to Jackson's death.

- NZ Herald