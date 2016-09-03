Tragedy for hip-hop dancer Parris Goebel

Tragedy has struck the family of Kiwi dance choreographer to the stars, Parris Goebel.

The award-winning hip-hop dancer - who has worked with chart-toppers Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj - and her family are mourning the death of her 15-month on nephew, Amarni.

In a message posted to social media, Parris today posted: "My fingers are numb, my heart beat is slow.

"Today I feel pain, all over my soul. It's hard to believe my munchkin is gone.

"But your song I will sing as I try carry on. You are needed in heaven, so fly away, I will be missing your kisses every day."

Goebel was in New York earlier this week after receiving three nominations at the MTV Music Video Awards.

Her nominations included for her work on Bieber's video for his single, Sorry. While nominiated, she did not gain any awards at the lavish ceremony featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Prior to the awards, she tweeted: "This is crazy... this is such a beautiful reminder to myself that anything is possible.

"Don't give up on your dreams, if this Polynesian high school drop out from Auckland NZ can do it... you can do it too."

