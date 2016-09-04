Top Kiwi psychic Kelvin Cruickshank foresees a big future for himself in the States

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Leading New Zealand psychic Kelvin Cruickshank is preparing to take on America.

The dad-of-two shot to fame in TV2's Sensing Murder which follows a trio of Kiwi and Australian mediums as they investigate high-profile unsolved cases.

But Cruickshank, 45, says he has filmed his last episode for the hit show - for a new series to be screened next year.

He has recently returned from Los Angeles where he shot a three-part documentary called Haunted Hollywood.

Cruickshank is also in talks to front another ghost-busting American TV series which will take a fresh look at controversial celebrity deaths.

These could include the apparent suicide of superstar movie actress Marilyn Monroe and the murder of OJ Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson.

"I have been doing Sensing Murder for quite a long time and felt I needed a new challenge," Cruickshank told the Herald on Sunday. "I have shot one more episode, then that will be it.

"I had a blast over in LA filming Haunted Hollywood, which also looks into an old murder.

"I can't say too much at the moment but it is a much bigger production than Sensing Murder and features a couple of guys with an amazing machine that can detect ghosts - no one will have seen anything like it before."

Cruickshank will join paranormal investigators and police detectives from New York, Chicago and Canada for the big-money Haunted Hollywood.

"The producers scanned the globe for mediums and contacted me after seeing me in Sensing Murder," Cruickshank says. "During filming they put me in a situation which was quite dangerous and in return they were freaked out with some of the details spirit provided for them.

"I will be heading back to the States soon for further discussions about another series about unusual celebrity deaths."

A spokeswoman for TV2 confirmed a new season of Sensing Murder is in production for TVNZ, but it was uncertain if the series would continue after that.

"Kelvin has been involved with Sensing Murder since it first aired in 2006," the spokeswoman said. "No decision has been made on the show's future beyond the current series in production."

Cruickshank is presently wowing audiences at home on his live Soul Food tour.

