Alan Morrison and Rowan Bettjeman present the most awkward television moments of the week.

This week, the Media Ocre team set out to find the worst person in New Zealand. And they have a few contenders.

Between the Real Housewives, their husbands and Paula Bennett, who will reign victorious?

Newsmen Paddy Gower and Rawdon Christie vye for the Awkward Award this week, while the Wallabies provide some classic sports chat.

Watch the latest episode now:











- NZ Herald