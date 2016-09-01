Stranger Things star raps flawlessly on the Fallon show

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

One young star just added bad-ass rapper to her list of talents.

Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard all gathered around a table with Jimmy Fallon to play a new game called "Stranger Strings", on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The game involves contestants writing a few facts about themselves that no one else knows and then taking turns reading the facts out aloud.

They then count to three and spray silly string at the person they think that fact belongs to.

During the game, it's revealed that Brown can immaculately rap Nicki Minaj's verse from Kanye West's Monster track.

It is glorious. Is there anything she can't do?

Check out the full video:

The Netflix hit show Stranger Things is scheduled to return for a second season next year.

Fallon, who is well known for having a bit of fun with his guests, decided to recreate a faux-deleted scene from Stranger Things starring 'Barb'.

During the show, Fallon also asked Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard about their kissing scene. Their answers were too cute.

- NZ Herald