Actor Rob Lowe parodies his sex tape scandal

How Lowe can he go?

In a promo for the upcoming Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe, the 52-year-old actor lambasted his 1989 sex tape scandal with a new "Sax Tape."

Buck-naked and brandishing a saxophone, the muscular entertainer pretended to perform the Love Theme from 1985 movie St Elmo's Fire, which he starred in.

Lowe was 22 years old when a sex tape he made with two females - one who was later revealed to be aged 16 - was leaked in 1989.

He said he met the girl at a nightclub that required its patrons be at last 21 years old, and had no idea she was underage.

The leak forced him into hiding for a time, but he told Oprah Winfrey in 2011 the sex tape was "the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

"Because what it ends up doing is accelerating my alcohol (addiction) to where I finally get sober," Lowe said. "I have been able to have the rest of my life that I'm so blessed with, which is now 20 years of sobriety. I don't think any of it would have happened without that."

The Youngblood actor was roasted over the weekend by an assortment of celebrities for Comedy Central.

David Spade, Jewel, Peyton Manning (NFL legend) and Jimmy Carr were some of the stars who hurled insults at Lowe, mocking his sex tape and previous struggles with addiction.

"Rob was in the movie The Outsiders back in the day," said Spade. "His character was Sodapop because he was 98 per cent coke".

- news.com.au