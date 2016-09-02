Bad Dads: The 10 worst fathers from film and TV

By Gracie Taylor

This Father's Day, count yourself lucky you're not related to these guys.

Reality check: Not all dads are created equal.

While there are plenty of great fathers in the world, there are also some pretty terrible ones. But few are as bad as these guys.

To celebrate Father's Day, we check out the baddest daddies around.

#10: Noah Levenstein in American Pie

Things you never want to hear your father say:

"Stroking the salami" or "Pounding the old pud".

#9: Lester Burnham in American Beauty

Trying to seduce your daughter's best friend? Bad dad.

#8: Walter White in Breaking Bad

Okay, sure, cooking meth isn't ideal but his heart was in the right place. (Kind of). Walt White is pretty bad-ass, which makes him more 'cool dad' than 'bad dad.'

But still, drugs are bad.

#7: Bob Saget (not the Full House version, the real life version)

If you've never seen Half-Baked, you might think this a strange choice. Just trust us, you do not want Bob Saget to be your dad.

#6: Rick Moranis in Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Wayne, Wayne, Wayne.

Not only did he shrink his own kids, but he also shrank his neighbour's kids.

He then proceeded to throw them away in the rubbish, where they had to fight giant insects to stay alive.

Oh, and he nearly ate them while they floated around in his cereal bowl.

Bad dad.

#5: Homer in The Simpsons

I mean he's not that terrible, but he sure strangles Bart a lot. And the last time we checked, that's not to be encouraged.

"Why you little...!"

#4: Tony Soprano in The Sopranos

Questionable parenting decisions: Assisinating your daughter's boyfriend.

Thanks dad.

#3: Darth Vader in Star Wars

In Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Darth Vader chops off Luke Skywalker's hand before revealing: "I am your father."

Shot dad. Didn't need that hand anyway.

#2: Dr Evil in Austin Powers

I mean, the name pretty much says it all. No one wants an evil dad. Especially not one that admits in a father-son therapy session that he's trying to kill his son.

"But so far unsuccessfully," he notes. "He's quite wily, like his old man."

#1: Stannis Baratheon in Game of Thrones

Step up Game of Thrones' utter bastard Stannis Baratheon. The famous grammar enthusiast and self-declared rightful king of Westeros would stop at nothing to take a seat upon the ol' Iron Throne.

He fought hard battles as he made his way towards the kingdom, he dabbled in black magic to gain strategic advantage in battle, he burnt his only daughter alive as a tribute to the Lord of Light.

Wait, wut?

So, yeah... with that in mind maybe cut Dad a break every now and then eh? Just remember he could always be worse.

Much worse.

