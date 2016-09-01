1:31pm Thu 1 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The internet is lapping up these adorable photos of Saint West

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West and Saint West are spotted in the Upper East Side in New York City. Photo / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West and Saint West are spotted in the Upper East Side in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

There's just no denying the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have produced some insanely cute kids.

North's little brother Saint, who's only just emerged into the spotlight at nine months old, has sent the internet into overdrive after new pictures surfaced of him giggling hysterically during an outing in Central Park.

Kim Kardashian carrying Saint West and North while they where leaving Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York. Photo / Splash News Australia
Kim Kardashian carrying Saint West and North while they where leaving Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York. Photo / Splash News Australia

His joy was evident, as he squealed with delight and wiggled around on his mat - and Twitter's heart exploded.


More from Spy:
Chris Brown bailed out of jail
Is Kanye calling for a truce with Tay?




Continued below.

Related Content



The whole family was seen shopping in New York that same day, following Kanye and Kim's appearance at the MTV VMAs where the rapper gave a bizarre speech.

They're staying at a luxurious $39 million loft for the next two months, as a gift from Airbnb.

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Sep 2016 14:17:28 Processing Time: 48ms