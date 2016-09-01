The internet is lapping up these adorable photos of Saint West

There's just no denying the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have produced some insanely cute kids.
North's little brother Saint, who's only just emerged into the spotlight at nine months old, has sent the internet into overdrive after new pictures surfaced of him giggling hysterically during an outing in Central Park.
His joy was evident, as he squealed with delight and wiggled around on his mat - and Twitter's heart exploded.
Saint West is such a cute baby— safari (@safarisays) August 31, 2016
Saint West is so stinking cute— Venèe (@VeneeSierra_) August 31, 2016
saint west is so precious— ieva (@yhva_) August 31, 2016
Saint West is so freaking cute— Shawnee' (@_VSAngel) August 30, 2016
Saint West is literally so adorable— Krishma (@krishma_123) August 30, 2016
saint west is so cute— sk8er boi (@kyscharli) August 30, 2016
The whole family was seen shopping in New York that same day, following Kanye and Kim's appearance at the MTV VMAs where the rapper gave a bizarre speech.
They're staying at a luxurious $39 million loft for the next two months, as a gift from Airbnb.