Boy star, James Rolleston, out of hospital

James Rolleston has been transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

The Waikato District Health Board announced that the actor, 19, was transferred from Waikato Hospital this afternoon.

Rolleston was injured in a horror car accident on the night of July 26 when the car he was travelling in crashed into a bridge in east Opotiki, where he is from.

Rolleston and fellow passenger Kaleb Maxwell were taken to Tauranga Hospital before Rolleston was transferred to Waikato Hospital's ICU.

"Half the bridge" ended up in the car, said a volunteer firefighter, who described the crash site as a "total mess".

The car was written off and police were forced to shut down the road for an hour to clear the wreckage.

Rolleston became a household name after starring in Taika Waititi's cult hit Boy, as well as roles in The Dead Lands with Te Kohe Tuhaka and The Dark Horse alongside Cliff Curtis.

