6:58pm Sat 3 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

NZ Gaming Championship: League of Legends Premiership live

The NZGC is bringing top-level eSports back to NZ Screens in 2016 and all League of Legends players have their shot at the title. Photo / NZGC
The NZGC is bringing top-level eSports back to NZ Screens in 2016 and all League of Legends players have their shot at the title. Photo / NZGC

Watch as League of Legends players battle for supremacy at the NZ Gaming Championship League of Legends Premiership.

Five teams will join the 2015 champions 'Villainz' and a final team selected at a 'Last Shot' qualifier in Mid-August, to compete in the first NZGC Premiership over six gruelling weeks of tournament play.

Players will be flown from around the country to Auckland each week to face each other in the Hexadome - New Zealand's first eSports Arena.

Play kicks off between King 5 and Tigereye at 7pm. Watch all the action live below:

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 03 Sep 2016 20:30:27 Processing Time: 19ms