NZ Gaming Championship: League of Legends Premiership live

Watch as League of Legends players battle for supremacy at the NZ Gaming Championship League of Legends Premiership.

Five teams will join the 2015 champions 'Villainz' and a final team selected at a 'Last Shot' qualifier in Mid-August, to compete in the first NZGC Premiership over six gruelling weeks of tournament play.

Players will be flown from around the country to Auckland each week to face each other in the Hexadome - New Zealand's first eSports Arena.

Play kicks off between King 5 and Tigereye at 7pm. Watch all the action live below:

- NZ Herald