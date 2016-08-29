Could you answer these questions for $1 million?

Australia has a new millionaire.

Tonight on Channel Nine's Hot Seat, 67-year-old Edwin Daly won the major prize for the first time in the show's history.

The retiree from South Australia landed in the Hot Seat for question seven and answered the next nine questions correctly to walk away with the million-dollar prize.

Still on a high from the episode which was filmed two weeks ago, Daly told news.com.au that despite his win he doesn't consider himself as a "smart guy".

"I just have a velcro brain," he said.

"My daughter often has said to me that I have a head full of useless information, but it turned out to be quite useful this time."

So what does he plan to do with his $1 million?

"We've got a lot of ideas," he said.

"We are committed Christians ... so the first 10 per cent will go to God's work. We'll hopefully do something to help out our kids but that will happen after we've seen a financial adviser."

If you're wondering if you would have been able to answer the Hot Seat questions correctly, well, it's time to put yourself to the test.

Have a crack at the questions below - and find out the answers at the bottom of this story.

Good luck!

QUESTION 1

A classic children's party game based on a chase around a circle is 'duck, duck' what?

A: Turkey

B: Goose

C: Dodo

D: Crow

QUESTION 2

Which of these is commonly called a "grease monkey"?

A: Fast food cook

B: Motor mechanic

C: Hairdresser

D: Bodybuilder

QUESTION 3

Who starred alongside Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral?

A: Hugh Jackman

B: Paul Bettany

C: Hugh Grant

D: Paul Behrer

QUESTION 4

The label on a jar of Vegemite says it contains what "vitamins for vitality"?

A: A

B: B

C: C

D: V

QUESTION 5

In Australia, traditionally used for storing clothes and household items for use after marriage is a what "box"?

A: Honour

B: Comfort

C: Bliss

D: Glory

QUESTION 6

"Lockjaw" is another name for which disease?

A: Tetanus

B: Diphtheria

C: Leprosy

D: Measles

QUESTION 7

Who wrote the 1969 hit song The Real Thing?

A: Molly Meldrum

B: Ross Wilson

C: Johnny Young

D: Angus Young

QUESTION 8

When the Australian city of Darwin was founded in 1869, it was given what name?

A: Kakadu

B: Katharine

C: Palmerston

D: Arafura

QUESTION 9

Which author created the character Pippi Longstocking?

A: C.S. Lewis

B: Astrid Lindgren

C: A.A. Milne

D: Anna Sewell

QUESTION 10

Which of these former Australian politicians served the longest term as prime minister?

A: Gough Whitlam

B: Malcolm Fraser

C: Bob Hawke

D: John Howard

QUESTION 11

Which of these celebrities was born Thomas Mapother?

A: Tom Cruise

B: Tom Jones

C: Tom Hanks

D: Tom Petty

QUESTION 12

Which of these sports is most similar to 'korfball'?

A: Hockey

B: Basketball

C: Baseball

D: Cricket

QUESTION 13

Which astronaut served as a US senator for over two decades?

A: Alan Shepard

B: Neil Armstrong

C: Buzz Aldrin

D: John Glenn

QUESTION 14

Which of these English royals was not put to death at the Tower of London?

A: Mary, Queen of Scots

B: Anne Boleyn

C: Lady Jane Grey

D: Catherine Howard

QUESTION 15 - FOR $1 MILLION

Commonly known by his nickname, what was the full name of 'Banjo' Paterson?

A: Albert Burke

B: Andrew Barton

C: Adam Beaufort

D: Adrian Banks

DISCLAIMER: ONLY SCROLL DOWN IF YOU DEFINITELY WANT TO KNOW THE ANSWERS

QUESTION 1 - B

QUESTION 2 - B

QUESTION 3 - C

QUESTION 4 - B

QUESTION 5 - D

QUESTION 6 - A

QUESTION 7 - C

QUESTION 8 - C

QUESTION 9 - B

QUESTION 10 - D

QUESTION 11 - A

QUESTION 12 - B

QUESTION 13 - D

QUESTION 14 - A

QUESTION 15 - FOR $1 MILLION - B

- news.com.au