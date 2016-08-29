2:40pm Mon 29 August
MTV Awards: Kanye West packed quite a lot into his four minutes - including a porn film

Kanye West speaks during his four minutes of airtime at MTV's Video Music Awards. Photo/Getty
Kanye West speaks during his four minutes of airtime at MTV's Video Music Awards. Photo/Getty

Kanye West just got his four minutes of unfiltered stage time at MTV"s VMAs and, true to form, things got weird.

The rapper took to the stage as the crowd chanted "Yeezy", and announced he was there to premiere his new video. First, he said, "I'mma talk" (surprise).

He rambled on for some time referencing his beef with Taylor Swift and joking about how he was "always wishing for Beyonce to win", and also how his video for Famous was "an expression of our now".

A still from Kanye West's video for the song Famous, which depicts West in bed with a number of celebrities including Taylor Swift.
A still from Kanye West's video for the song Famous, which depicts West in bed with a number of celebrities including Taylor Swift.

Then, in a few minutes' worth of what was basically stand up comedy crossed with motivational speaking, he gave a fragmented speech which at different times referenced everything from from shootings in Chicago to finding motivation and role models.

Then he dropped a load of names - including his wife Kim Kardashian-West - and by the time he was done, hadn't really said much at all.

However, he did debut the video for Fade featuring actor and GOOD Music (Kanye's label) signee, Teyana Taylor dancing around nearly nude in a Flashdance-style clip before turning into a catwoman surrounded by sheep and a baby. Why? Because Kanye.

The naked cat woman scene from Kanye's new Fade video.
The naked cat woman scene from Kanye's new Fade video.

There was some Madonna-esque, oiled up dancing in a gym, there was a naked shower sex scene, and just a lot of not safe for work visuals all of which - just like Kanye's speech - doesn't make a whole heap of sense.

Warning: Video contains explicit content:


West's video was followed up by the second of four performances by Rihanna in which she performed another medley including her hits Rude Boy and Work, with a stage filled with dancers and a dance-hall party vibe.

Beyonce has also taken to the stage to perform a medley of Lemonade hits complete with visuals, performance aspects - including smashing a camera with a baseball bat - some killer dance moves and the most vocally impressive performance of the night so far.



As far as the awards go though, only two have been handed out so far, with Best Hip Hop Video going to Drake for Hotline Bling, and Best Male Video going to Calvin Harris ft Rihanna, for This Is What You Came For.

