New Taylor Swift photos spark boob-job rumours

There's something a little different about Taylor Swift lately.

The pop star's been the subject of plenty of talk lately, thanks to her high-profile split with Calvin Harris and subsequent hook-up with Tom Hiddleston, and now it appears she may have gone under the knife.

Read more:

• Dom Bowden's 'Legend-ary' US trip

• Why nice guys are winning in Hollywood

Swift, 26, has been spotted heading to a dance class in New York City in tight workout wear with a noticeably fuller chest.

Or is it just clever padding?

Taylor appears to have a much fuller bust.

The rumours began swirling yesterday when the Shake It Off singer stepped out in a red crop top - with many fans pointing out it looks like she may have gotten breast implants.

This is the picture that started all the speculation.

She's certainly been off the radar for the past couple of weeks, after a very high-profile stint on the Gold Coast, alongside Hiddleston while he filmed the new Thor movie with Chris Hemsworth.

Swift's yet to comment on the rumours of her chest enhancement.

- news.com.au