Kiwi model Rachel Hunter is now an empty nester

The young Kiwi model who first shot to fame as "our Rach" in the 1980s is now an empty nester.

Life has certainly moved on for Rachel Hunter since the days when she was a fresh-faced 15-year-old advertising Tip Top's Trumpet icecream on TV.

The blonde beauty - who turns 46 next week - recently put her sprawling Hollywood home on the market for almost $7 million.

Her United States real estate agent told the Herald on Sunday it is because Renee and Liam, her kids from her marriage to rocker Rod Stewart, have flown the coop and the house is now too big.

"Liam is now in England playing hockey and Renee is living in New York, so Rachel just felt it was time to downsize a bit," Annie Challis, from Los Angeles real estate firm Compass, said. "Both the kids now have their own places and the house is too large for one person."

The "updated" five bedroom and five bathroom 1930s home is just above the Sunset Strip and famed Chateau Marmont.

It boasts 465sq m of living space on a 1115sq m "useable lot" with a secluded pool and spa.

Hunter bought the house in 2004 and neighbours include movie superstars such as Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

"It is a gorgeous property and a few parties are very interested in it but Rachel is in no big rush to sell," Challis said. "One of the best features of the house is its privacy.

"It has high gates and can't be seen from the street by tour buses full of people trying to look at the homes of the rich and famous."

Challis revealed she has been friends with Hunter for many years. The real estate agent previously worked for Rod Stewart's management company and she was present the night the couple met in a Los Angeles nightclub.

Hunter and Stewart wed in 1990 but separated after nine years.

"Rod used to watch Rachel's exercise videos and he was very taken with her," Challis said. "When she came into the club that night Rod was thrilled and it wasn't long before they were together."

Hunter is busy working on a second series of her glamorous TV show Tour of Beauty.

