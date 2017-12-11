Following news that Family Feud has been cancelled, we take a look back at these stellar moments from the show's 100th episode anniversary.

Family Feud has been the source of a lot of laughter since it came to New Zealand television screens.

Here are some of the best (or worst, depending on how you look at it) answers on the show so far, starting with one from a celebrity episode featuring Hunt For the Wilderpeople's Julian Dennison.

What's Julian Dennison up to in his spare time?

The question:

"Name an animal we eat, that would never eat us."

The answer:

: "A horse?"

Is horse on the board? Dai: "Name an animal we eat, that would never eat us" Julian: "A horse?" Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Monday, 23 May 2016

The best part about this is Julian's clearly just throwing the towel in by making his answer another question: a horse? Maybe.

To be fair, there was that time a handful of British supermarket were discovered to be selling horse meat in the frozen section, so he's not entirely wrong.

Oi, with the horses already

The question:

"Name a tall breed of dog."

The answer:

"A horse."

Horse is Not a Dog Dai: "Name a tall breed of dog." Aurora: "A horse." Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Sunday, 17 April 2016

The best part about this is Aurora knows it's wrong (she's not stupid), but she's just thought "hey, might as well".

You never know, one of the 100 Kiwis surveyed may well have drawn a blank and written horse too. Either way, bonus points for having a crack at impersonating a horse.

Well, you're not entirely wrong

The question:

"Give me a word that rhymes with jumper."

The answer:

"Jumper."

Let's see if you can beat Heather's answer? Give us a word that rhymes with Jumper. Tune in tonight 5.30pm for more funny moments #familyfeudnz Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Thursday, 18 February 2016

Clearly, Heather heard somewhere that confidence is key.

Hey, if rappers can get away with rhyming by repeating the same word, why can't she?

Just your finest mammal, please

The question: "Name an animal beginning with M."

The answer: "Mammal"

Of Mammals and Mammal Milk Dai asks: "Name an animal beginning with M." Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Thursday, 7 April 2016

Everything about this is great. But nothing more so than Ethan answering the question "what sort of milk comes from a mammal?", with "mammal milk".

By the time they're done, mammal doesn't even sound like a real word anymore.

Only in New Zealand, eh?

The question:

"Name something that gives you support."

The answer:

"Social welfare."

Hilarious Social Welfare Moment This is literally the BEST answer we've had on Feud so far! Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Tuesday, 8 March 2016

This one's the gift that keeps on giving. First of all, Ben seems pretty stoked with that answer and he should be. That's the kind of one liner a comic might work into a set.

But also, not only does Dai find it hilarious, but he seems genuinely outraged when the answer doesn't come up on the board. Because once again, he's not wrong.

Just what doors is the PM opening?

The question:

"Name a type of key."

The answer:

"I'm going to say... John."

John Key Dai: "Name a type of key." Jakob: "I'm going to say.....John." Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Monday, 21 March 2016

The best part about this is, while everyone's sitting around cracking up at Jakob's ridiculous answer, it turns out it isn't that ridiculous.

Not only is "John Key" on the board, it's the second most popular answer.

The ultimate wedding crasher

The question: "Something you might take home [from a wedding]"

The answer: "Bridesmaids."

Paki and His Bridesmaids Dai asks: 'Name something you might take home from a wedding." and we are cracking up at Paki's answer! So good. Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Wednesday, 4 May 2016

As Dai points out, what's funny about this is Paki makes a special effort to make it a plural - Bridesmaids, not just one.

It's not technically on the board, but the sentiment's very much the same. On ya, Paki.

Ya walked right into that one, Dai

The question:

"Besides an animal, name something that is hairy."

The answer:

"Dai Henwood."

Dai Henwood is a Hairy Man And the 6th most popular answer is... Dai Henwood?! Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Friday, 8 April 2016

Dai was the sixth most popular answer on the board.

Need we say more?

These women are out of control

The question: "Name something that's hard to control."

Answer one: "The wind."

Answer two: "A car."

Things are out of control We've had some surprising answers before, but none quite like this! #AnythingCanHappen Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Wednesday, 8 June 2016

Sure, the weather is hard to control. If by "hard", you mean "impossible". And if you answered "car", then please, for us, stay off the roads.

What's even better than these answers though, is the fact that Dai mocked both of them, only to discover they were on the board.

Which leads us to our final moment:

You may be wrong, but at least you're not alone

The question:

"Apart from Wellington, name a capital city."

The answer:

"Auckland."

Since when was Auckland a capital city And this wasn't the only shocking answer of the night... Posted by Family Feud New Zealand on Monday, 13 June 2016

Janet starts out confident, only realising her mistake when the audience's laughter fails to let up.

But the joke's on all of us, because it turned out a bunch of other people also think Auckland's a capital city, and it was on the board.

You've got to love a quiz show where you're only as right or wrong as the people around you.