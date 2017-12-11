Family Feud has been the source of a lot of laughter since it came to New Zealand television screens.
Here are some of the best (or worst, depending on how you look at it) answers on the show so far, starting with one from a celebrity episode featuring Hunt For the Wilderpeople's Julian Dennison.
What's Julian Dennison up to in his spare time?
The question:
"Name an animal we eat, that would never eat us."
The answer:
: "A horse?"
The best part about this is Julian's clearly just throwing the towel in by making his answer another question: a horse? Maybe.
To be fair, there was that time a handful of British supermarket were discovered to be selling horse meat in the frozen section, so he's not entirely wrong.
Oi, with the horses already
The question:
"Name a tall breed of dog."
The answer:
"A horse."
The best part about this is Aurora knows it's wrong (she's not stupid), but she's just thought "hey, might as well".
You never know, one of the 100 Kiwis surveyed may well have drawn a blank and written horse too. Either way, bonus points for having a crack at impersonating a horse.
Well, you're not entirely wrong
The question:
"Give me a word that rhymes with jumper."
The answer:
"Jumper."
Clearly, Heather heard somewhere that confidence is key.
Hey, if rappers can get away with rhyming by repeating the same word, why can't she?
Just your finest mammal, please
The question: "Name an animal beginning with M."
The answer: "Mammal"
Everything about this is great. But nothing more so than Ethan answering the question "what sort of milk comes from a mammal?", with "mammal milk".
By the time they're done, mammal doesn't even sound like a real word anymore.
Only in New Zealand, eh?
The question:
"Name something that gives you support."
The answer:
"Social welfare."
This one's the gift that keeps on giving. First of all, Ben seems pretty stoked with that answer and he should be. That's the kind of one liner a comic might work into a set.
But also, not only does Dai find it hilarious, but he seems genuinely outraged when the answer doesn't come up on the board. Because once again, he's not wrong.
Just what doors is the PM opening?
The question:
"Name a type of key."
The answer:
"I'm going to say... John."
The best part about this is, while everyone's sitting around cracking up at Jakob's ridiculous answer, it turns out it isn't that ridiculous.
Not only is "John Key" on the board, it's the second most popular answer.
The ultimate wedding crasher
The question: "Something you might take home [from a wedding]"
The answer: "Bridesmaids."
As Dai points out, what's funny about this is Paki makes a special effort to make it a plural - Bridesmaids, not just one.
It's not technically on the board, but the sentiment's very much the same. On ya, Paki.
Ya walked right into that one, Dai
The question:
"Besides an animal, name something that is hairy."
The answer:
"Dai Henwood."
Dai was the sixth most popular answer on the board.
Need we say more?
These women are out of control
The question: "Name something that's hard to control."
Answer one: "The wind."
Answer two: "A car."
Sure, the weather is hard to control. If by "hard", you mean "impossible". And if you answered "car", then please, for us, stay off the roads.
What's even better than these answers though, is the fact that Dai mocked both of them, only to discover they were on the board.
Which leads us to our final moment:
You may be wrong, but at least you're not alone
The question:
"Apart from Wellington, name a capital city."
The answer:
"Auckland."
Janet starts out confident, only realising her mistake when the audience's laughter fails to let up.
But the joke's on all of us, because it turned out a bunch of other people also think Auckland's a capital city, and it was on the board.
You've got to love a quiz show where you're only as right or wrong as the people around you.