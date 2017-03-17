Two dead, three hospitalised in Taupo district house fire

Two people are dead and three are in Waikato Hospital, one in a critical condition, after a house fire near Taupo overnight.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 5 in Rangitaiki around 30km south of Taupo shortly before 3am, a St John spokesman said.

Police confirmed this morning two people died in the fire.

Two ambulances and two helicopters were sent to the property, on the Napier-Taupo Rd, and one person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The second helicopter took two patients to hospital with moderate injuries.

A Fire Service spokeswoman said the house was well alight when crews arrived.

It was under control and crews were dampening down the site by 5.30am, she said.

- NZ Herald