10 injured in two-vehicle collision near Hastings

Ten people have been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital following a two vehicle collision near Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Omahu Road and Wilson Road in Twyford just after 2pm.

Four people are in a serious condition, the other six are in a moderate condition.

There's oil on the road from the accident, but a police spokesperson could not confirm if road closures or diversions were in place.

In the Waikato, four people have been injured in a crash when two cars collided head on on State Highway 1, south of Tokoroa.

Four people were taken to Tokoroa Hospital, three with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash happened just after midday 18km south Atiamuri, north of Ohakuri Rd on SH1.

"One car is down the ditch, the other car appears to be on the road," the spokeswoman said.

The road was clear by 2.30pm and police were heading to the hospital once the scene had been completely cleaned up.

Two fire crews attended the scene from Tokoroa and Taupo.

"No one was trapped so we assisted police with traffic control," said Northern Fire Communications shift manager Paul Radden.

- NZ Herald