One dead, another seriously hurt in Whakatane crash

One person has been killed and another is being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash on State Highway 30 near Awakeri, southwest of Whakatane.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision about 3.50pm.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person died at the scene and paramedics were taking another person with serious injuries to Whakatane Hospital.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit is at the scene, near Angle Rd.

Police officers are diverting traffic at McLean, Angle and Luxton Rds and State Highway 30.​

NZTA said the detour would add five to 10 minutes to journey times.

- NZ Herald