Police appeal for witnesses after fatal accident in Kerikeri

By Peter de Graaf - Northern Advocate

Police are appealing for help identifying a man who died after he was hit by a car in Kerikeri this morning.

The fatal accident occurred about 1.15am on New Year's Day on Kerikeri Inlet Rd, near the intersection with Pa Rd, as people were heading home from New Year's Eve festivities.

The Far North's top cop, Inspector Riki Whiu, said it appeared the man had been walking in the middle of the road when he was hit.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of St John Ambulance medics to save him.

Mr Whiu said the man was not carrying ID and police didn't know who he was.

He was Polynesian and appeared to be aged in his mid to late 30s. He was wearing black shorts, a Chiefs top and a greenstone pendant.

Mr Whiu said he may have been walking with a group of others down Inlet Rd. They had been heading east, out of town.

The group stopped to help the man but didn't stay after the ambulance arrived, so police did not know who they were either.

Mr Whiu appealed to anyone in that group, or anyone else who may have seen the accident, to call Kerikeri police on (09) 407 9211.

"We'd like to speak to any witnesses, and to any and all of those who stopped to assist him," he said.

He also wanted to hear from anyone who could identify the man, or who was missing a father, a husband or a mate.

The unidentified man's death was only one of several serious incidents emergency services had to deal with across Northland overnight.

The accident closed Inlet Rd for more than an hour. With no way around motorists trying to get home had to wait until almost 3am to get through.