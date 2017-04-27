Invercargill cop accused of murder: Victim's family speaks

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

The families of Verity McLean have spoken for the first time since her death on Tuesday in Invercargill.

Verity McLean, 40, was allegedly murdered by her husband Ben McLean, a police officer.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of Garry Duggan who his wife was believed to be in a relationship with.

Police have this afternoon issued a statement from the family of Verity McLean, whose maiden name was Barber.

They said her family acknowledged support and asked for privacy.

"We, as the family of Ben and Verity McLean, acknowledge the tragic circumstances following the events of Tuesday night in Invercargill," said family spokeswoman Jane Allan.

"We are all very shocked and are trying to cope with what has happened as best we can as a family."

Allan said the family would like to acknowledge the Invercargill community for their outpouring of support and compassion.

"We have been overwhelmed by kindness and understanding, from family, friends and people within the community, some of whom we have never met, she said.

"We would particularly like to thank and acknowledge the New Zealand Police and the Invercargill police, for the very difficult job they have to do.

"Thank you also to St John Ambulance, hospital staff and Victim Support for their care and compassion.

"We understand that there is public interest in what has happened but respectfully ask the news media and others to respect our privacy and to give us space, as we try to cope at this very difficult time."

McLean and Duggan both remain in Southland Hospital.

Duggan suffered a fractured skull while struggling with McLean during the alleged murder, the Herald has learned.

- NZ Herald