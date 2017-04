Breaking

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condirtion after what police describe as a serious incident in Pakuranga.

Senior Sergeant Emiel Logan of Counties Manukau Police said a large number of police were on the scene after the incident at a residential property on Pakuranga Rd, Pakuranga Heights.

"One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical and unstable condition," he said.

"Officers are working to establish the facts of what has occurred."

- NZ Herald