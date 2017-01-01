Penrose Gun City burgled, BB guns taken

BB guns were stolen during a burglary at Gun City in Penrose just after midnight.

Police are investigating the burglary, which was reported by the Fire Service at 12.30am.

"Police were notified by the Fire Service at around 12.30am this morning that the store appeared to be 'wide open'," a police spokesperson said.



"The only items taken in the burglary were BB guns."



A vehicle of interest has since been located, containing stolen BB gun boxes.

The vehicle has been towed for forensic examination.



Further examination will be undertaken at the scene today and enquiries into the burglary are ongoing.

