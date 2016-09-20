Panmure carjacking: Teen appears in court

By Amelia Wade

A teenager has appeared in court in relation to a brutal carjacking in Panmure last week which left a 65-year-old woman in hospital.

Lily Pritchard-Davis, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery, theft and two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

She appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon and has not yet entered a plea.

After Nancy Voon, 65, was attacked and her car stolen police launched a public appeal for information.

Two other suspects, under the age of 17, have been "identified," said a police spokeswoman.

They are currently in CYF custody on an unrelated matter and police are in the process of arranging to speak with them.

"Both are under the age of 17 and we are therefore limited to any further discussion on this aspect, but we can advise that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

"We have advised the family of the victim of this development a short time ago, and they are understandably relieved to hear this news."

Pritchard-Davis was also charged with 14 burglary offences which allegedly took place on September 10 - all at Onehunga businesses.

All together, the 17-year-old has been charged with 18 offences.

She has been remanded in custody and is set to reappear in court in two weeks.

The spokeswoman thanked "the hundreds of people" who helped with the police investigation.

"The public and media assistance we received has got us to this point," she said.

"We had dozens of calls with information, as well as many private messages to our Facebook page. Hundreds of people shared the link to the Facebook video, and this in turn ensured that as many people as possible saw the CCTV footage."

