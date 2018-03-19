Scoff at Eden Park's hopelessly odd short boundaries if you will; Neil Wagner loves the place.

The lively New Zealand left armer has played two tests there, a thrilling draw against England, which went down to the final ball on their last visit here in 2013, the English saved by wicketkeeper Matt Prior's unbeaten century; and a terrific 40-run win over India in 2014.

Wagner's contribution to that match was a match haul of eight for 126.

''I love playing at Eden Park,'' he said today.''I lot of guys find it funny, being a rugby field and with quite short dimensions.

''But just the history of it, knowing Richie McCaw and those guys ran out there and won a (rugby) World Cup. It's a pretty special place and I do get a little bit of goosebumps.''

Wagner rates the England draw as ''probably the most exciting test I've been involved with''. The Indian win was just ''an awesome spectacle''.

Wagner rates the pitch conditions highly, but has a simple answer to questions about the short boundaries straight.

''You've got to adapt as soon as you can.''

He likes the idea of the pink ball test this week, the first to be played in New Zealand and the ninth worldwide.

''It is different, it gets the crowds excited. But as a cricketer you find a way of adapting to different conditions and how it is going to pan out. It's an exciting prospect.''

He has played just one pink ball game, New Zealand's warmup game in Perth ahead of the inaugural day-nighter in Adelaide in late 2015. He had no problems with the ball then and said the same rules apply to using a white or red ball.

''You've got to make sure you put it in the right areas, so it's no different to any other form of the game,'' he said.

The one aspect which some of the players have found challenging is catching high pink balls under the lights.

''It seems to hit your hands a little sooner than you think, so we'll try and take a few more catches tonight (when New Zealand have a training session at Eden Park).''

He scotched at talk England might be vulnerable coming off a 4-0 Ashes pasting in Australia over Christmas and New Year.

''I think it will motivate England to come back stronger, They are a quality team and I wouldn't expect anything less than this being a tough, hard fought series.''