Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor is touch and go to be fit for the pink ball day-night test against England, starting at Eden Park on Thursday.

The Herald understands that Taylor won't be 100 per cent fit, but will play if his thigh problem has 90 per cent recovered.

Martin Guptill was added to the test squad yesterday with selector Gavin Larsen noting the top order batsman added more depth to the team.

"We opted for extra batting cover for that final spot and with Martin having been playing in the middle-order recently, he can cover a number of positions for us," Larsen said.

Advertisement

"Ross is progressing nicely and is expected to take a full part in training tomorrow. The team are looking forward to what will be a special match beginning on Thursday," Larsen added.

Taylor missed the final ODI against England earlier this month after a match-winning 181 not out led the Black Caps to victory on the fourth game in Dunedin.

Taylor scored 107 in his last test innings against the West Indies in December, which equalled Martin Crowe and Kane Williamson for the most test tons by a New Zealand player.