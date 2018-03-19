Suspended spearhead Kagiso Rabada's six-hour hearing is over but the wait for independent commissioner Michael Heron's verdict continues.

QC Heron is conducting proceedings via video conference from New Zealand.

South African barrister Dali Mpofu argued on Monday that Rabada did not deliberately make contact with Steve Smith's shoulder during a send-off that marred the second Test.

Rabada, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and team manager Mohammed Moosajee all gave evidence during proceedings.

Heron now has up to 48 hours to settle on a decision, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) will communicate to both teams and the media.

It means the saga could drag on until Wednesday, with the third Test starting a day later at Newlands.

Rabada will miss the rest of the four-Test series against Australia unless his charge is thrown out.