Kiwi fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan might not have been selected in the Indian Premier League draft, but he's been given another shot to make his mark on the competition.

McClenaghan has been selected by the Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement from Australian left-arm paceman Jason Behrendorff who was ruled out from the season due to a back issue.

With Behrendorff ruled out, the Indians picked up McClenaghan at his base price of 1 crore (NZ$213,500).

McClenaghan had been a part of the Mumbai squad for the past three seasons before going unsold in the auction ahead of this year's competition. In 2017 he was a key contributor to their campaign, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches.