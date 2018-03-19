Martin Guptill has been added to the Black Caps' test squad ahead of the first match against England in Auckland on Thursday.

Guptill's addition completes the 13-strong side, with selector Gavin Larsen noting the top order batsman added more depth to the team.

"We opted for extra batting cover for that final spot and with Martin having been playing in the middle-order recently, he can cover a number of positions for us," Larsen said.

Larsen also provided an update on the status of Ross Taylor.

"Ross is progressing nicely and is expected to take a full part in training tomorrow. The team are looking forward to what will be a special match beginning on Thursday."

Thursday's match will be New Zealand's first day-night test, with the first ball scheduled for 2pm.