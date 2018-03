155 yards to the pin? No problem for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne and his trusty six-iron.

During a round at Augusta National, the home of the Masters, the 48-year-old notched up another accolade with a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.

"My first ever hole in one and what a place and pin to do it," Warne said of the feat on Twitter.

Thanks buddy, 155 yards to a back right pin into the wind ! Hit a 6 iron, one hop and in ! Can’t believe it !!!!!!!!! Was my first ever hole in one & what a place and pin to do it πŸ‘πŸŒπŸΏβœ”οΈ https://t.co/ijS4cs1B83 β€” Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 19, 2018