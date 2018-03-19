A Givealittle campaign has been launched by a Kiwi cricket fan aimed at raising funds to bring some of the cricketing treasures of Martin Crowe back to New Zealand.

Thirty items from Crowe's career - including the bat he scored his last century with - will go under the hammer in Sydney next month. They are being sold by his movie star cousin Russell, as part of a 227-strong collection including movie memorabilia, that he is selling as he prepares to divorce wife Danielle Spencer.

Cricket enthusiast, Adam Gilshnan, has created the Givealittle campaign on behalf of the cricket community and plans to donate any items won to the New Zealand Cricket Museum.

"The intent of this page is to purchase as many of Martin's items as we can for them to be donated to the New Zealand Cricket Museum in Wellington, for all New Zealanders young and old to enjoy and to make sure these national treasures can be enjoyed by future generations," said Gilshnan.

"I'm a New Zealander in my mid-40s, for me Martin Crowe was cricket.

"When I heard about the auction, I saw a great opportunity to do something to bring these items home."

The New Zealand Cricket Museum has no allocated budget for purchasing items and, largely, relies on the generosity of donors in order to grow its collection and continue to protect our summer game's taonga.

The Museum's Director, Jamie Bell outlined the place of the Museum in the community.

"As a specialist Museum, we work very closely with the cricket community to preserve and exhibit items which are important for the fans, players, and all those involved.

"We have always relied on the community's goodwill to increase the collection we hold on their behalf and we are always willing to work with that community to ensure these treasures are properly cared for and celebrated."

The collection, entitled "The Art Of Divorce", could be worth around $3.8 million.

The auction will be on Russell Crowe's 54th birthday - and his wedding anniversary. He told Australia's Daily Telegraph the sale was "cathartic", and a way to "create space for the future".

Details on Gilshnan's fundraising campaign can be found here.