BJ Watling is relishing his return to test cricket, confident he's over a niggling hip injury.

The New Zealand wicketkeeper missed the only other home tests of this heavily-accented limited-overs summer, against the West Indies before Christmas with a left hip injury.

He has had limited matchplay since returning for Northern Districts and admitted he is keeping focussed on his fitness routines ahead of the two tests against England, starting with the pink ball match at Eden Park this week.

"It's definitely something I'm monitoring," the 52-test veteran said today.

"I'm working every day at the gym and making sure I do my rehab but I haven't felt anything (amiss) for about two months."

It's a year since Watling last played a test, against South Africa at Hamilton.

In his absence, Wellington's Tom Blundell made his test debut against the Windies, and marked it with a century in his first of two matches.

Watling, 32, is aware there's a pack of eager, younger keepers queuing up behind him. It is a motivating factor, he added.

"It definitely keeps you on your toes. We've got a good few young keepers coming through.

"Tom's a quality keeper and batter. Tim (Seifert, from ND) as well, and (Auckland's) Glenn Phillips has played (for New Zealand) this summer as well. It's a good young crop."

They don't have Watling's test batting average, a distinctly useful 38.05 with six centuries, and his generally consistent glovework to set alongside that in a test career which began in 2009 as an opening batsman.

Watling said it's best not to pre-judge what the pink ball might do on the drop-in pitch at Eden Park, which starts on Thursday, but there are certain elements that need to be considered.

"The new pink ball obviously swings early but might flatten out, then it livens up again during that dusk period.

"It's just being aware of the situation, where the games's gone and that we use the right tactics."