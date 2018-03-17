This summer's 100-day test drought has given any budding international cricketers a dilemma to ponder as they contemplate their career paths.

The five-day format will remain the ultimate for some, but those considering cricket as much for income as passion must accept white ball is the banker.

New Zealand reignite their test programme on Thursday against England in the country's maiden day-night fixture at Auckland.

Jeet Raval, BJ Watling and Neil Wagner's hiatus from international cricket will end.

Raval and Wagner return after playing the tests against the West Indies in December; Watling gets his first opportunity since the final day, March 29, 2017, was rained off in the third test against South Africa at Hamilton.

Black Caps earn about $8500 per test, meaning a collect of circa $34,000 from the four matches bookending this summer.

In the meantime, 24 limited overs matches — a diet of 13 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20s — have been played.

ODIs are worth about $3700 each and T20s $2400; that amounts to a sum of around $74,500.

New Zealand's test specialists have one other hope of finding a resolution: the test championship. SHARE THIS QUOTE:

Add in the prospect of securing T20 contracts in various global satellite leagues and prize money from International Cricket Council-run limited overs tournaments such as the World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy.

The balance sheet speaks for itself.

New Zealand Cricket's 21 annual retainer contracts — ranging from around $210,000 to $87,000 — are weighted 50 per cent in favour of a candidate's ability to play tests and 50 per cent for limited overs.

That provides some recompense to Raval, Watling and Wagner, but is shadowed by the majority of other international players earning more across the summer.

The interim saw the test trio content themselves with match fees of around $1600 for Plunket Shield fixtures, $750 for Ford Trophy matches and $500 for Super Smash games. Raval played eight (one T20, seven List As and shared in Auckland's $75,000 prize-winning pot), Wagner played 10 (six T20s and four List As) and Watling played eight List As.

Expect a similar trend to manifest as two-test series become the norm for most countries — outside the odd duel of three or more tests between England, Australia, India and South Africa.

New Zealand have no winter test tour this year, nor did they have one last year. That leaves Raval, Watling and Wagner few alternatives beyond joining an English county side for first-class matches. In the past, Raval has used his commerce degree to gain employment at accountancy firm BDO. He has repaid that loyalty from winters past with a sponsor's logo on his bat.

As test cricket drops down the sport's financial batting order, New Zealand's specialists have one other hope of finding a resolution: the test championship. The event is scheduled to begin after next year's World Cup, but full details need fleshing out. At present, nine teams would play series over two years with the top two qualifying for a final at Lord's.

Prize money from such a concept could go some way to offering Raval, Wagner and Watling a further incentive to pursue the game's most traditional form. Until then, human nature suggests the majority of players will lean towards chasing the increased spoils offered by the shorter forms.