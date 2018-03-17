Bangladesh have won through to their T20 tri-series final amid an umpiring controversy which nearly resulted in them forfeiting the match after their batsmen were called from the field by captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh will face India in the final on Sunday after notching the victory in Colombo over tournament host Sri Lanka on Thursday night (NZT Friday).

The final round robin match came to a tantalising close with Mahmadullah smashing a six off the penultimate ball to reach 160-8 to claim the two-wicket win, but the victory came in the wake of a dispute that nearly cost them the game.

The last over began with Bangladesh needing 12 to win. Mustafizur Rahman whiffed at the first short delivery, and again at the second bouncer. But he and Mahmudullah ran a single, only for Mustafizur to be run out at the bowler's end.

Mahmudullah Riyad leaps in the air in celebration after beating Sri Lanka. Photo / Getty Images

The run out triggered a dispute with the umpires since they did not award Bangladesh a no-ball as Udana exceeded the solitary bouncer allowed per over in Twenty20 cricket.

Shakib called his batsmen off the field as players from both teams engaged in heated arguments. When faced with forfeit and disqualification, Bangladesh relented, and the batsmen returned to the crease.

And Mahmudullah completed the chase in emphatic fashion, with a boundary through the covers, two runs from a shot to deep midwicket, and finally a six from what appeared to be a mere flick. He would finish on 43 not out.

“It’s good to have spice between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh when we play, it’s good for Cricket and fans, It will remain in the field” Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hassan — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) March 16, 2018

Bangladesh dressing room door at R Premadasa stadium shattered during celebrations following heated conclusion to match against Sri Lanka #Cricket pic.twitter.com/UNTjP7GddD — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) March 16, 2018

Mahmudullah was mobbed by teammates as Sri Lanka and its fans were left stunned.

Earlier, Bangladesh had won the toss and made Sri Lanka bat first. They went on to score a competitive 159-7.

Sri Lanka slumped to 41-5 but Kusal Perera and Thisara Perera shared 97 runs for the sixth wicket off 61 balls to lift their team.

Perera top-scored with 61 off 40 deliveries including seven boundaries and a six, and Perera hit three sixes and three boundaries for a 37-ball 58.

Bangladesh celebrate their team's victory over Sri Lanka. Photo / AP

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets for 39 runs for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also lost two wickets early in its chase, but Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim shared 64 runs for the third wicket.

When Rahim was out for 28 in the 13th over, Bangladesh was comfortably placed needing 63 runs off 45 deliveries with seven wickets remaining, and despite stumbling to be 148-8, Mahmudullah would get them home.

