The New Zealand Cricket Museum wants to team up with collectors to bring memorabilia of Martin Crowe's career home from his cousin Russell's auction next week.

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer have authorised the auction as they prepare to divorce after five years' separation.

A total of 30 items - the majority acquired by the Oscar-winning actor from the former New Zealand cricket captain in 2006 – are part of a 227-strong collection entitled "The Art Of Divorce" which will be exhibited from April 4-7 at Sotheby's Australia in Sydney, before going under the hammer at 8pm (New Zealand time) on April 7.

Sotheby's estimates the catalogue could be worth around $3.8 million.

A number of items could interest those wanting a permanent reminder of Martin Crowe's feats.

They include the bat he used to make his 17th and last test century – a mark which has been equalled by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor and could be broken in the upcoming tests against England.

The Gunn and Moore Autograph blade is inscribed with "Last Test 100 (17), 115 vs. England, Old Trafford 1994". The initials "MDC" – short for Martin David Crowe – are initialled at the top of the handle. The item is expected to sell for between $3800 and $4800.

The bat Crowe used to make his second century at Lord's – 142 versus England on the same 1994 tour is expected to reap a similar sum.

Crowe once described the innings to the Herald as: "My personal highlight, given I was down to one leg and my career was ending". He retired from international cricket the following year.

New Zealand Cricket Museum director Jamie Bell said they would be doing all they could to bring some items home.

"Having been set up to preserve the nation's cricketing taonga, we would, obviously, love to take these items into our care.

"However, we have extremely limited resources, especially when it comes to the finances required to purchase items.

"We heavily rely on people's generosity in donating their treasures to us.

"The unknown final price and competitiveness of auctions further adds to the challenge.

"That being said, we would love to see these return to New Zealand and will happily work with anyone who would like to see that happen."

New Zealand Cricket was not expected to make any bids, given it was a non-profit organisation charged with growing the game above all else.

It would be hard to argue any such purchases met that remit.

A host of other items will have collectors' antennae twitching.

Crowe's "New Zealand Cricket Council" and silver fern-embroidered navy blazer from the 1982-83 tour to Australia has had an estimate of $640-$860 placed on it; a signed 1992 World Cup cap and shirt could collect $1070-$2140; a host of sleeveless cable-knitted test sweaters from the likes of Australians Shane Warne and Allan Border, West Indian Courtney Walsh and Pakistani Javed Miandad.

Martin Crowe's admiration of Sir Donald Bradman is also reflected in the offerings. They include a Bradman-signed Sports Illustrated cover page and the 1930 and 1948 volumes of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

The latter tomes come with a note from Russell: "My cousin M.D. Crowe (1962-2016), former New Zealand test cricket captain, was a huge fan of Donald Bradman. These two volumes of Wisden bookend Bradman's career. The page markers denoting mentions of Bradman were put there by Martin."

Martin Crowe also purchased three enameled scoreboard numbers from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Russell noted on the auction sheet: "These scoreboard numbers are believed to have been purchased by Martin Crowe from a charity auction at the SCG. The significance of the numbers to Martin is likely to be that when appropriately arranged they display the number 299, which was his highest score in test cricket."

The auction lots include a swath of paintings, furniture, movie memorabilia, musical instruments and watches.

A chariot from Gladiator, a violin from Master and Commander, a diamond ring valued at over $100,000, a custom motorcycle painted in the red and green of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Dr Martens boots he wore playing a neo-Nazi in Romper Stomper are also in the catalogue.