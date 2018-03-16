Half-centuries from Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin helped New Zealand extend their unbeaten run against the West Indies as they won the second T20I by 106 runs at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui yesterday.

Having posted a sizeable total of 185 for 3, New Zealand managed to restrict Windies to a paltry 79 for 8 to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Satterthwaite and Martin scored 124 runs from 73 balls for the third wicket to equal the highest partnership in women's international T20 cricket to set the platform for the win.

The bowlers then backed up their effortds by taking four wickets within the first five overs to limit the T20 world champions to 79-8.

Advertisement

Hayley Matthews (5), Stafanie Taylor (1) and Deandra Dottin (13) were all dismissed by different White Ferns bowlers.

The tourists never recovered as the White Ferns kept it super tight as Suzie Bates rotated her bowlers to great effect.

As many as eight Windies batters had strike rates below hundred, highlighting the visitors' struggle with the bat. Having lost half their side for 42 runs within eight overs, Windies managed to bat out the entire 20 overs but for an addition of only 47 more runs, with Kyshona Knight's 35-ball 20 being the highest score of the innings.

The five-match series moves to New Plymouth for game three on Tuesday.

New Zealand 185/3 in 20 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 71*, Katey Martin 65; Akeira Peters 1-13) beat Windies 79/8 in 20 overs (Kyshona Knight 20; Sophie Devine 3-12, Leigh Kasperek 2-13) by 106 runs.