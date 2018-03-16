Memorabilia capturing some of the late Martin Crowe's finest cricketing moments will be auctioned by his cousin Russell, as he prepares to divorce wife Danielle Spencer.

A total of 30 items - the majority acquired by the Oscar-winning actor from the former New Zealand cricket captain in 2006 – are part of a 227-strong collection entitled "The Art Of Divorce".

They will be exhibited from April 4-7 at Sotheby's Australia in Sydney, before going under the hammer at 8pm (New Zealand time) on April 7.

The date will mark Russell Crowe's 54th birthday - and his wedding anniversary. He told Australia's Daily Telegraph he and Spencer had been separated for over five years and the divorce should be finalised around the time of the auction. He said the sale was "cathartic", and a way to "create space for the future". Sotheby's estimates it could be worth around $3.8 million.

Collectors can bid for mementos of Martin Crowe's feats on April 7 in Sydney. Photo / photosport.nz

A number of items could interest those wanting a permanent reminder of his cousin Martin's feats.

They include the bat he used to make his 17th and last test century – a mark which has been equalled by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor and could be broken in the upcoming tests against England.

The Gunn and Moore Autograph blade is inscribed with "Last Test 100 (17), 115 vs. England, Old Trafford 1994". The initials "MDC" – short for Martin David Crowe – are initialled at the top of the handle. The item is expected to sell for between $3800 and $4800.

The bat Crowe used to make his second century at Lord's – 142 versus England on the same 1994 tour is expected to reap a similar sum.

Crowe once described the innings to the Herald as: "My personal highlight, given I was down to one leg and my career was ending". He retired from international cricket the following year.

A host of other items will have collectors' antennae twitching.

Crowe's silver fern-embroidered navy blazer from the 1982-83 tour to Australia has had an estimate of $640-$860 placed on it; a signed 1992 World Cup cap and shirt could collect $1070-$2140; a swag of sleeveless cable-knitted test sweaters from the likes of Australians Shane Warne and Allan Border, West Indian Courtney Walsh and Pakistani Javed Miandad are also available.



Martin Crowe's admiration of Sir Donald Bradman is reflected in the offerings. They include a Bradman-signed Sports Illustrated cover page, and the 1930 and 1948 volumes of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

The latter tomes come with a note from Russell: "My cousin M.D. Crowe (1962-2016), former New Zealand test cricket captain, was a huge fan of Donald Bradman. These two volumes of Wisden bookend Bradman's career. The page markers denoting mentions of Bradman were put there by Martin."

Martin Crowe also purchased three enamelled scoreboard numbers from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Martin Crowe's signed New Zealand 1992 World Cup cap and shirt for sale by auction at Sotheby's Australia.

Russell wrote on the auction sheet: "These scoreboard numbers are believed to have been purchased by Martin Crowe from a charity auction at the SCG. The significance of the numbers to Martin is likely to be that when appropriately arranged they display the number 299, which was his highest score in test cricket."

All Blacks jerseys from Frank Bunce and Jonah Lomu also feature.

The Bunce lot comes from the 1995 World Cup, is expected to reach $1600-$2150, and is accompanied by a note from former England captain and opposing centre Will Carling.

"Russell, thought you might like this! It is Frank Bunce's from the '95 World Cup, so no good memories for me there! If you don't have a real English one let me know, I have a few left and then you can have a good laugh at the 'Rose' close up! Hope all is well. Will."

The Lomu piece is signed and inscribed "stay strong". Estimates suggest it will reach up to $4300.

The catalogue includes a swath of paintings, furniture, movie memorabilia, musical instruments and watches.

They feature a chariot from the movie Gladiator, a violin from Master And Commander, a diamond ring valued at over $100,000, a motorcycle painted in the red and green of South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Dr Martens boots he wore playing a neo-Nazi in Romper Stomper.