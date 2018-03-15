A New Zealand XI has got the better of England with the ball on the final day of the two-day pink ball warm up match in Hamilton.

After posting 376 with the bat on the first day, the New Zealand XI restricted the visitors to 319 for the loss of 14 wickets, with both sides playing extra batsmen.

Scott Kuggeleijn was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets, while Liam Livingstone top scored with 88 for England.

Another two-day match will begin today in Hamilton with the red ball. The first test starts next Thursday in Auckland.