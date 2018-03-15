It was the most controversial moment of the Port Elizabeth Test.

South African quick Kagiso Rabada, on his merry way to his fourth 10-wicket haul in his short career, dismissed Steve Smith in a moment which turned the series on its head.

The 22-year-old, knowing full well the ICC's microscopes were focused firmly on him after a series of needlessly aggressive send-offs in the first Test, threw caution to the wind and screamed in David Warner's face after clean bowling him for 13 in the second innings.

Then it was Smith's turn.

Rabada swiftly dismissed the Aussie skipper for 11 and bumped him with his shoulder on his way through to the slips cordon to celebrate.

The moment was captured and replayed for the world to see — and the ICC didn't waste any time in slapping the fiery star with a two-match ban. Despite appearing resigned to the fact their best bowler would be sitting on the bench for the rest of the series, South Africa has made moves to appeal the suspension in a bombshell development overnight.

And as if the can of worms couldn't be pried open further, another Protea dug his fingers in with with a strange accusation aimed at Smith on Thursday morning.

Star seamer Vernon Philander claimed the Aussie captain was up to dirty tricks as the ugly exchange unfolded.

Havent really seen the fotage of this incident but by the looks of this...Steve Smith gave KG the shoulder. He could have avoided any contact but to me he is just as guilty. Trying some football skills to get a penalty??? Pity he didnt dive to top it off. pic.twitter.com/eWapKlkMUE — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) March 14, 2018

"Haven't really seen the footage of this incident but by the looks of this ... Steve Smith gave KG the shoulder," the 32-year-old tweeted. "He could have avoided any contact but to me he is just as guilty. Trying some football skills to get a penalty??? Pity he didn't dive to top it off."

Now, stars' social media accounts have been hacked more than once and we're not entirely sure if the tweet is a joke, so it's best to proceed with caution, but the veteran received a number of replies agreeing with his claim.

"Glad to see you speak your mind on the issue Vern. It's obvious Steve Smith tried and successfully milked the situation. He knew exactly what he was doing when he walked across KG's follow through," one user wrote.

"Couldn't agree more Vern, get out of the damn way Smith?" another replied.

But not everyone was on the paceman's side.

Rabada, who was previously put on watch after an explosive series against India, was docked three demerit points for the incident, sparking wild debate in the cricket world over what is acceptable on the field.

South African seamer Vernon Philander has added yet another chapter to the Rabada-Smith saga. Photo / Photosport

English seamer James Anderson shed light on the situation, admitting he often looks back at himself in disbelief after snagging important wickets. The 35-year-old also said there has "definitely got to be a place for emotion" after calls to cull sledging from the sport.

"I've watched myself back and watched me take a wicket and seen how I've celebrated and think, 'What am I doing?'" he told ESPN's Cricinfo.

"It can feel like an out-of-body experience at times. I'm not excusing behaving badly on the field, I'm just saying I can understand what does happen to bowlers when they show that emotion. You see it with fielders, they can sometimes celebrate over the top but we are aware there's a line, but you just hope as you can keep the emotion the check to stay the right side of the line."