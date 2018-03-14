COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Rohit Sharma smashed five sixes and five boundaries to score 89 runs and lead India to a 17-run win over Bangladesh in a Twenty20 tri-series match on Wednesday.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and asked India to bat first and they scored 176-3 in their allotted 20 overs. Suresh Raina well complemented Sharma with 47 runs scored off 30 deliveries.

In reply Bangladesh could manage only 159-6 in their 20 overs with off-spinner Washington Sundar leading India's bowling with a career-best 3-22.

Mushfiqur Rahim fought hard with an unbeaten 72 off 55 deliveries for Bangladesh.

The series is played in Sri Lanka to commemorate the country's 70th independence anniversary.