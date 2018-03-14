Centuries by dropped Test wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson have helped rescue a New Zealand XI from a top order failure against England.

England's bowlers had started strongly in the day-night Test warm-up match in Hamilton on Wednesday when they had the hosts reeling at 30-5, with Test batsmen Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme among those to fall cheaply.

However, Blundell made 131 not out by the day's close with Jamieson belting 16 fours and two sixes on his way to scoring 101 off 111 balls before retiring.

The hosts reach 376-9 at stumps.

Despite good form, Blundell was dropped from the New Zealand Test squad on Wednesday to make way for returning keeper BJ Watling.

English hopes were boosted ahead of the upcoming Test series when the country's highest ever wicket-taker James Anderson claimed 4-56, supported by fellow paceman Mark Wood's 2-80.

The two-day contest is the first of two matches played using a pink ball in the day-night formula to help England prepare for a day-night Test in Auckland next week.

Allrounder Ben Stokes was among a handful of English players rested with minor injuries.