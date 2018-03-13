Mel Waring, the heartbroken partner of test cricketer Nathan Lyon, is blogging about the bitter fallout of their broken relationship.

Waring, who has two children with the offspinner, found herself in the spotlight late last year when it was revealed the off-spinner had left her after finding new love with Perth-based real estate agent Emma McCarthy.

Photos of McCarthy and Lyon kissing in a car before the start of the third Ashes test in Perth surfaced and the breakdown of the long-term relationship reportedly left Waring "devastated".

Lyon delivers a ball on the fourth day of the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth this week. Photo / AP

Lyon and Waring have two young daughters — aged 3 and 4 — and had been together for nearly a decade when they broke up.

In the latest post on her Life Of Lyons blog, Waring is extremely vulnerable.

"I wasn't sure what being really alone would feel like, being shut out from him," she wrote. "Since saying goodbye it hadn't really hit me. We have lived a life where he has constantly travelled, cricket was life and touring was a given. Daddy's at cricket, it's easy to forget. Today has been different, I have been strong, I have been brave but today I feel weak, I feel small and I feel alone."

She also takes an accusatory tone to her 30-year-old ex, who is currently in South Africa with the Australian Test team, and the "team" that supports him.

"There are words that ring in my ear, that the girls and I don't need to worry about anything and that they will always come first," Waring wrote. "These words should give comfort in something so painful yet that's far from how life is feeling for us right now.

"I'm constantly reminded that the team of people who were once there for us both are no longer my friends but my enemy. The words trust no one, have become true and I'm reminded that while he has a team of people around him, protecting him, making life for him easy, I do not."

Waring has previously confirmed the public nature of her separation was "humiliating" and said she was choosing to write about her experiences as a way of getting her emotions out.

"I'm choosing to share my journey because in my own mind I need an outlet for my grief, strength and confusion," Waring wrote. "I no longer feel like I need to or should be silenced in something that has been so public, hurtful and downright humiliating for me. I deserve to have a voice."