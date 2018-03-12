PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — In what might well be his last act of the series, Kagiso Rabada sent Australia tumbling toward defeat with another spell of furious fast bowling in the second test on Monday.

Rabada took the first three wickets of the fourth day — and started by ripping out Mitchell Marsh's off stump in the first over — to improve his match-haul to 11.

Australia was bowled out for 239 in its second innings, leaving South Africa with a target of only 101 to win the second test and level the series with matches to come in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

South Africa was 22-1 at lunch to reduce that target to 79, although opener Dean Elgar fell early to spinner Nathan Lyon.

On-course to level the series, the major problem for South Africa is that Rabada, the team's No. 1 strike bowler, may be banned for those decisive last two tests after he was charged with misconduct for bumping into Australia captain Steve Smith after getting him out in the first innings in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada attended a disciplinary hearing at St. George's Park on Sunday and now will wait for the match officials and the International Cricket Council to decide his fate. The two-test ban is on the table because of the 22-year-old quick bowler's previous disciplinary record. He has been sanctioned three times previously for over-the-top celebrations when taking a wicket.

Rabada also exacerbated his problems with a second charge in Port Elizabeth for screaming in the face of David Warner when he got the Aussie opener out in the second innings on Sunday. He was charged for that incident on Monday morning.

Rabada's early blitz ensured Australia, 180-5 overnight, didn't get too much more.

Marsh was out from the sixth ball of the day, with the Australian seeming to swear at Rabada as he walked off in another unsavory incident in one of the most ill-tempered cricket series in recent memory.

Rabada, who kept his aggression under control on Monday — although it's likely too late for that — also dismissed Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc as the Australians folded in less than 10 overs of the fourth day.

Rabada's 6-54 followed his 5-96 in the first innings and it was his fourth 10-wicket haul in tests. It's taken Rabada 28 tests to get those four 10-wicket hauls, an astonishingly impressive record which underlines the talent of the young quick. In comparison, Dale Steyn has five 10-wicket hauls but in 86 test matches. South Africa great Allan Donald only had three 10-wicket hauls in his 72-test career.

But Rabada's disciplinary record is a problem which South Africa needs to deal with if it's not going to lose him regularly to bans. He served a one-test ban in England last year after swearing at Ben Stokes when he got him out.

"He's got to be smarter and he knows that," South Africa batsman AB de Villiers said of Rabada.