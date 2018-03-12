It was the Whanganui Intermediate Green team that managed to prevent a clean sweep by the Huntley School squads in the Whanganui junior club cricket at the weekend.

The Colts managed a seven wicket win over the Rangitikei Rebels, who batted first and were bowled out for 49.

Huntley scored 98-3 off their allotted overs to win comfortably.

Against St George, Huntley Black batted first and scored 96 all out, with Jonty Thomson scoring a respectable 33 runs.

St George's managed 90-6 off 28 overs, giving Huntley managed a close six run win, as Orlando Ratima took 2-14 runs.

Huntley White played Hunterville on their home ground in a cross over match.

Batting first, Huntley scored 147-5, with Blair Simpson reaching 42 not out, supported by Liam Harding with 30 not out, while Angus Gifford Moore made 20 runs.

Hunterville were bowled out for 83, as Simpson backed up his batting by taking 3-10 with the ball.

But the tables were turned on Huntley Gold after they made a competition 142-4 against Whanganui Intermediate Green, with Mac Humphries and Ben Duncan unbeaten at the end, scoring 44 and 47 not out respectively.

However, Intermediate started strong with a solid 47 not out by Charlie and 29 not out by Logan (both retired), which allowed Charlotte to score a quickfire 19 and set up a six wicket victory, with two overs to spare.

In the other match, Huntley Red won the toss against WISS Yellow and batted first, with openers Matthew Florence (44 retired) and Matthew Hocquard (41 retired) setting the pace early, dispatching the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Monty Sherriff was bowled after a patient 39 while Harry McVerry was 33 not out and Jackson Bigwood batted well for 25.

Levi Hoekstra and Ollie Hutchins the pick of the WIS bowlers with two wickets apiece as Huntley made 215 off their 28 overs.

Huntley Red wasted no time in getting into the WIS batsmen, who were bowled out for 75.

Angus Pearce opened and took a cheap wicket, while Florence bowled with real pace and Hocquard cleaned up with 3-9 off his five overs.

Timothy O'Leary off the long run up worried the opposition while at the other end McVerry was efficient

Hoekstra and Hutchins also the pick of the WISS batsmen.