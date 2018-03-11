Cricket South Africa (CSA) could still be in hot water after two officials were photographed posing with spectators wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks aimed at taunting David Warner during the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Cricket Australia (CA) could seek to bring charges under the International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct after former Test star Clive Eksteen and communications manager Altaaf Kazi were pictured alongside mask-wearing fans.

The masks were worn to taunt Warner whose wife Candace reportedly had an encounter with the All Blacks star in 2007 before meeting Warner.

The pair are expected to meet with CSA bosses on Monday and could face the sack.

Advertisement

Cricket Australia could also call on the ICC to lay a charge, as its code of conduct covers the use of "language or gesture(s) that is seriously obscene, seriously offensive or of a seriously insulting nature" to players during an international match.

The Australian team were reportedly furious that the masks, which were promoted by users on social media, were let into the ground.

"Cricket Australia spoke to Cricket South Africa officials yesterday to express disappointment with this matter and events that unfolded off-field Friday at St George's Park," a CA spokesperson said.

"CA appreciates the swift response, including the sincere apology from CSA, and the seriousness with which the matter is being treated."

Eksteen and Kazi were scolded for their involvement in the charade which prompted a hasty apology from Cricket South Africa.

The statement said CSA had taken "immediate precautionary steps" against the officials and that there would be an internal disciplinary process.

Two officials, former Test star Clive Eksteen and communications manager Altaaf Kazi, posed for photos - prompting a hasty apology from Cricket South Africa.

CSA president Chris Nenzani apologised to the board of Cricket Australia and its officials, team management, players and their families.

The statement urged South African supporters to refrain from "being involved in distasteful or unwelcome actions that may impact the image of the sport and its supporters."

Sydney Morning Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons said it was appalling behaviour by the two officials.

"They have no care for her, no care for him, no care for their children, no care for the spirit of cricket, nothing.

"So, could anything be more appalling?

"Yes. That would be for South African cricket officials, who should be better than that, to join in the "joke", to think it's funny, to pose for photos with those wearing the masks. Do they have rocks in their head? What were they thinking?"

FitzSimons, a former Wallabies lock, said both teams should act by asking fans to stop the 'nonsense' and for the players themselves to stop sledging.

The whole thing has got so out of hand it has become a toxic boomerang, continually hitting us in the back of the head, damaging our good name around the world.

The way forward then, for us and South Africa?

It is for the captain of the South African cricket team, Faf Du Plessis, and their acting chief executive Thabang Moroe, to say to their fans: "Stop these masks, stop these chants, stop this nonsense. You embarrass our fine country."

"It is for the Australian captain, Steve Smith, and CEO, James Sutherland to read the riot act to our blokes, in terms they can understand, starting with, "Everyone, shut the f... up. No more sledging anyone. We are embarrassing our fine country."

- news.com.au/AAP