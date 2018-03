PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Australia was 180-5 in its second innings at stumps on Day 3 of the second test against South Africa on Sunday to lead by 41 runs.

Australia 243 (David Warner 63; Kagiso Rabada 5-96) and 180-5 in 63 overs (Usman Khawaja 75; Rabada 3-38) leads South Africa 382 (AB de Villiers 126 not out, Dean Elgar 57, Hashim Amla 56; Pat Cummins 3-79) by 41 runs.