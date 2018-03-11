Saturday's semifinals of the Bullocks Premier 2 2017-18 competition saw two upsets as Wanganui Renegades ended the dream debut season of the Wicket Warriors Whanganui with a 38-run loss.

In the other game, also played on the artificial wickets at Springvale, the Wanganui Collegiate 2nd XI can now look to emulate their 1st XI's title win from last season after they defeated Watsons Real Estate United 2nd XI by 73 runs.

Formed this season from Whanganui's Indian community, the Wicket Warriors were top qualifier for the semifinals with seven wins and one game abandoned during the 10 match round robin.

However, fourth qualifier the Renegades (5-5), bowled well in the pressure game after putting on 159-9 from their 40 overs.

The Warriors were in trouble at 62-5, and although they recovered with a 44-run partnership, the final four wickets fell for 15 runs to leave them short of the championship game in their first club summer.

Collegiate 2nd XI (5-4-1) were also able to overcome the higher qualifier in United 2nd XI (6-3-1) after their top order laid the platform to set an imposing 215-6 from their 40 overs.

United started very well with 40 runs in the first six overs, but then lost steady wickets to be 70-5 in the 19th.

A lower order stand gave them some hope at 142-7, but with a batsman already retired hurt, the last two wickets fell quickly to leave them well short.

Renegades will now face Collegiate this Saturday.

Scoreboard

Renegades 159-9 (A Heap 59, A Thomas 17; S Sreekumar 3-12, L Randhawa 3-20) bt Wicket Warriors 121 (B Sebastian 28; R Moore 3-31, K Hutching 2-6, J Donaldson 2-8) by 38 runs.

Collegiate 2nd XI 215-6 (K Nauhria 62, A Lennox 55, G Meyer 28; A Bostock 2-9) bt United 2nd XI 142-9 (B Watson 22, R Janes 19no, A Kenny 19; J Craig 3-18, D Taylor 2-11, C Marshall 2-14) by 73 runs.