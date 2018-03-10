Changes could be afoot in the New Zealand 50-over cricket ranks after the 3-2 series loss to England.

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson acknowledges the batsmen, barring a selection of individual performances, did not deliver as he and fellow selector Gavin Larsen had hoped.

The situation is compounded by the national side not scheduled to contest another ODI until October or November away against Pakistan.

They are less than 15 months from the start of the World Cup in England, but may need to continue experimenting with their optimum line-up next summer.

"We don't play one-day cricket for at least six to eight months, so there's plenty of thinking to be done," Hesson said.

"Based on previous performances, the players earned the right to play in this series, but collectively we weren't where we needed to be. We certainly have to look at the balance of things, that's for sure.

"Our top order hasn't set the platform, that's pretty clear. Colin [Munro] is a destructive player, but finding the tempo in one-day cricket is a work-on for him. We still see him as a good prospect."

The failure to deliver consistent batting results provided a gateway for England's bowlers to pounce.

Openers Martin Guptill and Munro produced a best opening stand of 12 and were never together beyond the third over.

Guptill had scores of 13, 50, 3, 0 and 47 across the series; Munro's record read 6, 1, 49, 0 and 0.

Add the fact the Black Caps lost their third wicket before reaching 100 or getting past the 21st over in each match. That contravenes their demands for a platform which extends to at least the 30th over before the lower order consider strapping on pads.

They had fortunate escapes with record fourth-wicket partnerships between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham in the victories at Hamilton and Dunedin.

Compare that to England who never lost a wicket before the fourth over and had opening stands of 77 and 155 in the final two matches. They lost their third wicket – in chronological order - at 104, 86, 68, 267 and 192 across the series.



"As a batting unit we didn't fire in terms of the balance we wanted to put out there," Hesson said.

"We went in with a batting-heavy line up and it'd be fair to say we never got ourselves in a position to utilise that.

"We didn't allow ourselves to use the power we have at the back end. That's something we are going to have to look at."

Hesson said this series was a pinnacle event in the summer, at least with the white ball, and it was a disappointing all-round performance.

"We were consistent in our selection throughout.

"Sometimes the top order were unable to set it up, sometimes the middle order were unable to capitalise.

"We've got three guys who average over 40 in ODI cricket [Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor] and others, like Tom Latham, making good contributions. But we're not combining as well as we should."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson defended his openers based on form earlier this season.

"Both of them are match winners at the top. Both have played innings that contribute a long way towards winning games.

"It's just a shame this series, that they weren't able to put it together at the same time."

Williamson acknowledged Taylor's absence due to his quadriceps injury in the final ODI, but preferred to share the blame across the batting collective.

"The disappointing thing was too many soft dismissals through that middle order.

"We failed to adapt over a period of time on a good surface that was a little soft to start and the ball stood up. There were definite decision-making errors on our part."

Hesson said Taylor was unlikely to play in the red or pink ball warm-ups against England this week in Hamilton.

"We won't put his position at risk by pushing too hard, too soon."