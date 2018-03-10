Everyone hoping for the David Warner-Quinton de Kock saga to be left in Durban woke to a rude awakening on day two of the second Test after two South African cricket officials were photographed smiling next to fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams face masks.

The masks were worn to taunt Warner whose wife Candace reportedly had an encounter with the All Blacks star in 2007 before meeting Warner.

The Australian team were reportedly furious at the masks, which were promoted by users on social media, to be let into the ground.

The two officials, former Test star Clive Eksteen and communications manager Altaaf Kazi were scolded for their involvement in the charade which prompted a hasty apology from Cricket South Africa.

The statement said CSA had taken "immediate precautionary steps" against the officials and that there would be an internal disciplinary process.

CSA president Chris Nenzani apologised to the board of Cricket Australia and its officials, team management, players and their families.

The statement urged South African supporters to refrain from "being involved in distasteful or unwelcome actions that may impact the image of the sport and its supporters."

Meanwhile on the field, South Africa crawled through to stumps as Australia toiled away in the field for three long sessions on day two.

The home side lost just one wicket (nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada) in the first two sessions as Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar poked the ball around at under two runs an over before tea.

Rabada's disciplinary hearing following his heated send-off to Steve Smith on day one will take place late on Sunday after the third day's play with predictions of a series ban hanging over the 22-year-old's head.

Australia snagged late wickets in the evening session to have the Proteas at 7/263 and 20 runs ahead at the close of the day's play with AB de Villiers (74*) and Vernon Philander (14*) at the crease.