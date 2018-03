COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third match of the Twenty tri-series on Saturday.

Bangladesh 215-5 in 19.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 72 not out, Tamil Iqbal 47, Liton Das 43; Nuwan Pradeep 2-37), def. Sri Lanka 214-6 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 74, Kusal Mendis 57, Upul Tharanga 32 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 3-48, Mahmudullah Riyad 2-15) by 5 wickets